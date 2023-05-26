Columbus woman sentenced meth sale case
A Columbus woman will spend 24 years in prison for selling meth
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) A Columbus woman is sentenced to more than two decades in prison for drug charges.
Rebecca Bumgardner was sentenced as a habitual offender to 24 years in jail on Friday morning.
A Lowndes County jury convicted her on three counts of sale of methamphetamine on Thursday evening.
The trial started earlier this week.
Bumgardner has two pending indictments for intimidating a witness and retaliation against a public servant charges.