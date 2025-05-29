Columbus works to get Army Corps of Engineers grant for drainage issues

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus is working on getting an Army Corps of Engineers grant to help with drainage issues primarily in the Memphis town area.

This is around a $2.9 million grant focused on this area because of a high priority need.

This is a 75/25 match, which would be about $1 million coming from the city.

Mayor Keith Gaskin said that for years, these citizens have been dealing with their yards flooding every time there is a major rain.

This federal money would help the city clean the ditches, replace the culverts, and widen areas where flooding is extensive.

City leaders have made two trips to D.C. to meet with our congressional delegation.

Gaskin said that, along with trying to secure this grant, the city has internet sales tax that can be used for street paving, sidewalks, and ditch work that could be put towards this.

“Columbus has known about our drainage issues since a study from the 1970s. So that’s how long this has been going on. I hope the city will continue to look for funding like this to help bring some relief to some much-needed areas in the city,” said Gaskin.

Gaskin said the city signed all the paperwork last week with the Corps, and hopefully, the work will begin soon after the environmental work is complete.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.