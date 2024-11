Columbus works towards new engine for the Fire Department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The city of Columbus is working on adding a new addition the Columbus Fire Department.

In November 19’s executive session, the city discussed the purchase of a new truck.

The city still has money given by the state set aside from a few years ago, that is worth about $390,000

The total costs of the truck is $975,000.

The Columbus Fire Department is applying for a grant to cover the remaining cost.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.