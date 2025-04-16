Columbus YMCA helps members fight Parkinson’s Disease

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – April is Parkinson’s Awareness month.

According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, nearly 90,000 people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s each year in the United States.

Parkinson’s Disease can be a tough opponent, but the Columbus YMCA is giving those affected by the disease the skills to fight back.

“We have different programs that help with balance, strength. It helps with the mind and the body,” Cheyenne Sitzlar, the head coach of the Rock Steady Boxing class.

Parkinson’s affects speech and movement, causing some to have tremors or lose balance.

The Rock Steady Boxing class meets twice a week.

Sitzlar helps people go toe-to-toe with their opponent.

“Exercise has been proven to slow that progression, so having these classes out here are helping give our members a better quality of life,” said Sitzlar.

Class begins with prayer and a warm-up, then they get to work.

“We get to use boxing bags, such as speed bags, the stand-alone bags. We’re using those drumsticks (and doing) stretching exercises,” said Sitzlar.

The participants rotate through nine different stations that help with their mobility and memory.

Rock Steady continues outside of the ring too, offering activities after class, like painting or inviting guest speakers, for the participants, their caretakers, and their families.

The boxing class meets on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 9:30 a.m.

For more information on how to join, you can contact the Downtown Columbus YMCA or your local Y.

They also accept volunteers.

