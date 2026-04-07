Columbus’s Market Street Festival is celebrating 30 years

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus’s Market Street Festival is celebrating 30 years this year, and Main Street Columbus is gearing up for the big event.

Main Street Director Barbara Bigelow was putting out the word today in Columbus.

This year’s event will follow last year’s model, with all of the events taking place on Saturday.

All of the vendors, activities, music stages, and food will be along 5th Street South and College Street, and the food vendors will once again be in a centralized food court.

Organizers have registered more food vendors than ever for this year’s event.

Bigelow says they have spaces for more than 150 arts and crafts vendors, and most of those are spoken for.

“We have some that I think have come from the very beginning. And you know, when they come, we laugh, they want the same vendor booth, because people go looking for them. And, yes, we have some who have come, and we have a lot of new ones this year; I’ve been noticing as I log them in, a lot of new ones we’ve not had in the past. That’s always good too,” said Barbara.

Bigelow says it takes more than 200 volunteers to make Market Street run smoothly, and they are still looking for help.

If you would like to volunteer, you can call the Main Street office or reach out to them on Facebook.

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