Comfortable Afternoon, But Isolated Storms Overnight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- A nice overall day for Friday, but isolated storms are expected during the overnight hours into early Saturday morning.

TODAY: A good bit of cloud cover is expected today, but most should stay dry and comfortable. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s this afternoon.

TONIGHT: A small disturbance will move through the area overnight bringing an isolated chance of storms after midnight and through the very early morning hours Saturday, mainly for our southern counties, before sunrise. A (1/5) Marginal place was in place for areas south of Highway 82, but has since been shifted southwest and out of the viewing area. Still, stronger storms may be capable of producing small hail and gusty winds are possible.

MOTHER’S DAY WEEKEND: Scattered showers and storms are in the forecast during the late for both Saturday and Mother’s day on Sunday due to warmer temperatures in the low 80s couple with much higher moisture values as dew points are expected to reach near 70. The best time for any outdoor plans on Mother’s Day would be during the morning and early afternoon hours, before peak day time heating and a cold front will push more widespread storm coverage during the late afternoon and evening hours.