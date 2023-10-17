Comfortable fall weather continues

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm days and cool nights continue through the rest of the week. We’re still eyeing a late-week front to bring at least scattered showers and a few storms late Thursday.

TUESDAY: More sunshine is in store with highs nearing 70 degrees in the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Another cool night with lows dropping into the 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Warmer weather is on the way! We’ll see highs into the middle 70s under a mostly sunny sky.

THU/FRI: Thursday starts dry, but a front should arrive late in the day and trigger at least scattered showers and possibly a storm or two. At this point, rain coverage doesn’t look exceptionally widespread…though we’ll watch things! Save for a few showers early Friday, the rest of Friday afternoon looks dry with decreasing clouds.

WEEKEND: Gorgeous late October weather! We’ll see highs in the mid/upper 70s with plenty of daytime sun. Overnight lows will drop into the mid and & low 50s.