Comfortable Fall week ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Conditions this week are staying relatively calm. Temperatures are going to be in the 70s for most of the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: A clear sky will allow those overnight temperatures to fall. By early Tuesday morning, lows will be in the low to middle 50s.

TUESDAY: A weak cold front will be pushing through early in the morning. A quick passing of clouds and isolated rain will be possible into the early afternoon. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. Clouds will clear again by the evening and temperatures will drop into the middle 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Clear and sunny into the middle of the week. Temperatures will be the coolest of the week, in the middle 70s. Overnight lows will be in the middle 40s.