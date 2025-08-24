Comfortable Sunday, Cooling Trend For Next Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)-

TONIGHT: A wonderful night is in store as most of Northeast Mississippi will be under mostly clear skies. Lows will drop close to 70.

SUNDAY: A “dry” cold front will begin to progress across the viewing area on Sunday. Rain chances are slim and although highs will stay in the low 90s, humidity levels will continue to drop from the low 70s to mid 60s.

NEXT WEEK: In the aftermath of this cold front, cooler and drier air will move and stay in Northeast Mississippi for most of next week! Look for highs to reach only into the mid to upper 80s and dew points to drop down potentially to the upper 50s!