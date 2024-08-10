Comfortable weekend ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- After a cold front, we are left with drier air and relatively comfortable weekend as temperatures will be slightly below average for this time of year.

WEEKEND: Saturday and Sunday will feature decreased humidity, making conditions pleasant for the weekend. Even with the the cold front, temperatures won’t drop much, with highs both days in the upper 80s to low 90s across the area. Sunday as you wake up it will be comfortable outside, with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s and a nice breeze from the northeast. The next couple mornings should be like this, and will be free from the humidity, giving us a nice break. Try to take advantage if you can get outside in the early morning. Sunday night into early Monday morning skies will be mostly clear, offering a good chance to see the Perseid meteor showers, which peak this time of year. The best time will be late Sunday into Monday morning before dawn. If you want to view them, watching from a dark area would be best, and the weather should be pleasant.

NEXT WEEK: Monday temperatures start to approach the mid 90s once again after a nice weekend, and temperatures will continue to climb into the upper 90s by Tuesday. There will be a small rain chance introduced Tuesday, and will persist into mid to late next week. This is for some isolated showers and maybe a storm, and coverage will likely be very hit or miss. Humidity will once again rocket back up as we move into next week, and will likely push us into heat alert territory starting around Tuesday.