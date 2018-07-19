Comic Book Sales On The Rise in Northeast Mississippi

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Some may say it’s a dying trend, and other’s may say it’s skipped a generation.

Nevertheless, it seems comic book sales in Northeast Mississippi are on the rise.

In the last year or so, several stores have opened their doors to the area.

Their stories span decades; with plots taking readers to the stars and even multiple universes.

In the Golden Triangle, readers can turn to The Last Page in Starkville.

“There was no place nearby to buy my comic books, and I’m a huge comic book junkie,” said owner of The Last Page, Skyland Thompson. “So I was like ‘why not open my own store!'”

In the few months since Thompson’s store opened, she’s seen all walks of life come through her doors.

It’s that diversity, Thompson said, that keeps her business afloat.

“It appeals to everybody because there’s so many,” Thompson said. “There’s something out there for everyone, and I think that’s what kind of draws the community in together. It’s a bunch of misfits, pretty much, and they all have some common ground through the literature they’re reading.”

Stores also give people like Mississippi State student, Russell Spry, a chance to start their collection.

“I though it was really cool,” Spry said. “I’ve always wanted to get into comics, but I haven’t really had the opportunity while I’m here.”

But why so popular all of a sudden?

Thompson said the big screen has sparked people’s interests in what’s between the covers.

“Definitely the movies have something to do with it, and it’s bringing the popularity back into, I guess, the nerd culture if you want to say it like that,” Thompson said.

“A lot of my friends back home and stuff are really getting into comics and things like that because of the movies,” said Spry. “Like a 30 minute TV episode or even a two hour long movie, there’s always a lot of minute details that tend to get glossed over or missed, and I think being able to come and find the source material, reading the comics helps a lot with that.”

With a loyal clientele and popularity, Thompson hopes to have this business for as long as there are those wanting to know more about their heroes… and villains.

If you’re looking to find the nearest store in Northeast MS:

The Last Page: Starkville

Arcadia Cool Toys & Comics: Amory

Brat Comics and Collections: Tupelo