Commercial Producer (Columbus, MS)

COMMERCIAL PRODUCER

WCBI-TV is seeking a commercial producer. The primary requirement of the position is commercial videography, which includes working closely with clients and salespersons on location. The position also requires proficiency in video & audio editing. The ability to write commercial scripts and produce voice overs is a definite plus for any candidate.

EDUCATION:

A college degree in related fields is preferred, but not required.

EXPERIENCE:

Television production experience or related experience outside of television is a must. All necessary training related to this position will be provided.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Shooting commercial footage on location with appropriate lighting and audio quality.

Working with the production director, salespersons, and clients to create high quality footage that serves the needs of the client and meets station standards.

Editing commercials that serve the needs of the client and meet station standards.

Writing effective commercial scripts using information provided by clients and salespersons.

Audio editing as needed for commercials.

Work collaboratively with production director, salespersons, clients and other colleagues to create effective, quality commercials.

Proper organization of all materials related to commercial production.

Punctuality and ability to work under time constraints is an absolute must.

Proper care and maintenance of all equipment used by the department: cameras, editors/computers, production van, etc.

Driving to various locations will be required in company vehicle. Candidates must have a good driving record and current vehicle insurance.

ABILITIES/SKILLS:

Must be proficient in all areas of videography, including use of:

Digital HD and/or DSLR cameras

Lavalier microphones, receivers, & transmitters

LED lighting

Must be proficient in non-linear editing. Familiarity with Adobe Premiere, Photoshop, & After Effects are a plus.

Must be able to deal with the public in a friendly, professional manner at all times.

Must always exercise attention to detail in field videography and commercial editing.

Good organizational & communication skills.

Must be willing to accept constructive criticism and to revise work as requested by management and/or clients.

Must be a self-starter and able to complete work assignments on time and without regular supervision.

We welcome your creativity and strong work ethic. If you’re interested, we look forward to hearing from you. Please submit a resume and cover letter to Jim Scott, Commercial Production Director at jscott@wcbi.com.

Back to EMPLOYMENT page…