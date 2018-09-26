Commissioner of Higher Education Alfred Rankins Jr. Visits MUW

MUW, Miss. (WCBI)- Commissioner of Higher Education, Alfred Rankins Jr., is touring campus to find out their concerns.

He stopped by MUW today to listen to faculty, staff, students, and members of the community.

He wants insight on how they view the university and how the IHL systems can better serve the campus.

Many people showed wanting to ask Rankins questions and to voice some of their concerns.

“I think it’s important for me as commissioner if I want to do the best job in serving all of our campuses, I need to get insight from the campuses regarding leads and good work that’s going on on our campuses. So I’m visiting all the campuses to get that intimate interaction with the employees and the students,” said Rankins.

Rankins will visit Mississippi State tomorrow.