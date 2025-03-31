Community Action Coalition host mental health event in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When you think of people who deal with mental health, you may often think of it being adults, but kids can also deal with mental health issues.

The Community Action Coalition is trying to help kids who are struggling with mental health.

The Coalition held a March into mental health event at the Boys and Girls Club.

This event included a panel discussion with several different speakers, including people from the community counseling services.

Kids also got to learn more about the mental health resources around them.

Haley Pridmore and Veronica Harrison said this was all to increase awareness and educate the youth about reliable resources.

“I think it just kind of helps and shows them that it is okay to not be okay, and that it is okay to feel all the different feelings that you have,” said Pridmore, Community Counseling Services. “It is all about not just giving to us and ourselves, it is about seeing if someone else is acting differently, it is about saying “hey are you okay? and ” that they can get them the help that they need.”

“We want them to understand that getting mental health services is just as important as your physical health,” said Veronica Harrison, Community Counseling Services. “And we want it to become more of an ease for individuals when they are looking for services.”

Over 50 kids participated in the event.

