Community comes together for Youth Impact Rally

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday, the Clay County Sheriff’s Department, the Clay County Detention Center, and members of the community are coming together to rally around the youth.

The Youth Impact Rally will be held at Mary Holmes Park. Sheriff Eddie Scott said it’s the community’s way of rallying around their youth.

“On Saturday, the 28th, we have a program out at Mary Holmes Park, and again, the community is coming together. We’ve got some of our inmates and our inmates — you know, I see them every day, and their hearts are hurting. They see what’s going on, and they want the opportunity to talk. So we’re gonna have that available so some of the inmates can talk about some of their experiences and what put them in jail and how they’ve been able to turn their life around,” said Sheriff Scott.

Scott says that a lot of the victims who die due to gun violence are between the ages of one and 17.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.