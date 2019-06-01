Community comes together to support child mauled by pack of dogs

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI)- Earlier this year Aden Green, a young boy from Montgomery County, was mauled by half a dozen dogs while riding his bike.

Saturday, people from all over the state came together to show their support for Aden and get an update on his health.

- Advertisement -

Event Coordinator Eddie Britt isn’t related to Aden Green, nor did he know him very well before the accident.

However, when he heard about a young boy being attacked by a pack on dogs, he knew he had to help.

“The Lord just laid it on my heart to do a fundraiser and like I said, we were thinking something small, but it got bigger and here we are at the Montgomery County Coliseum,” said Britt.

Britt said Aden’s story struck a chord with him.

“I have children of my own and just never want to experience this. As a parent, you try to help all you can. We all need to come together to support our community. Parents should help like they’re doing here today,” said Britt.

Saturday’s fundraising event featured a little bit of everything– auctions, horse rides, live music, and various other vendors.

Coordinators said the event has gone beyond their original expectations.

“We’re just showing that he does have people that support him and love him and care for him. Just let him know that we are here for him,” said Britt.

As for Aden, those that know him said he’s on the road to recovery.

“It’s going to be a long drawn out process for Aden. He’s got a lot of physical therapy to endure. He’s already undergone several skin graphs, so he’s undergone a lot. He’s just an amazing little boy and we’re just blessed to have him here,” said event coordinator Becky Ables.

“Got word that he is home. He’s recovering slowly but surely. He will probably have to have therapy and rehabilitation and all that, but he’s gone hopefully be back going again,” said Britt.

“Aden has actually stood on his own. He is in a wheelchair, and hopefully with physical therapy and everything he will be up and walking before we know it,” said Ables.

Event organizers said they want to raise enough money to help with Aden’s medical and travel expenses.

“The biggest thing is we just want everyone to know that everything that we’ve done has been out of love and care for Aden,” said Ables.

“I hope to make him feel special. This is about him. This is his day. This is Aden Green day,” said Britt.

For more information on the Aden Green Fundraiser, contact Becky Ables at 662-614-9123.