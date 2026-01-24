Community comes together to help those in need

EUPORA, Miss., (WCBI) — The City of Eupora is preparing to open its Civic Center as a warming shelter, and it could be in operation for an extended period of time, and people are going to need supplies.

One man’s attempt to help his family members has turned into him branching out to help anyone who needs to use the warming shelter.

Corey McAlphin said that he understands that people fall on hard times.

He and some of his family members have fallen on them too. That’s why he wanted to help.

“It started with me trying to get some of my family help and I came down here and talk to the Civic Center and they didn’t have anything prepared food wise and they didn’t have the volunteer people. If I can help, put back to help other people I’m more than happy to,” McAlphin said.

Eupora’s Public Works Director Odie Avery says they recommend people bring what they need with them when they come to the warming center.

“We’re kind of recommending that anyone who does want to take advantage of the warming center bring your necessities. If you have medications make sure you’re bringing the stuff that you need on a day-to-day basis,” Avery said.

He says the warming center will open for the foreseeable future – at least through next week.

“We know that are low all through next week. So, we do plan to have the space available for anyone who might need it for the foreseeable future,” Avery said.

McAlphin says if there’s a need, he’s going to collect donations.

“As long as the place is in need and the people need the place, then we would like to try to keep the help,” he says.

