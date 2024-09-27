Community Counseling hosts graduation for 3 West Point officers

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Law enforcement officers across the area are preparing for any call they may receive.

On September 27, three of those officers graduated from the Golden Triangle’s Crisis Intervention Team training.

Through the program, officers learn how to react and respond to calls involving mental health crisis.

CIT is a collaboration between mental health center, law enforcement, and advocates in the community.

The program is also a considered a jail deterrent, allowing officers on the front line to give people struggling with mental health the resources they need.

Community Counseling Services hosted the event.

