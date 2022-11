Community Development Foundation hosts job fair in Belden

BELDEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The Community Development Foundation has already sprung into action to help these workers.

There will be a job fair Tuesday, November 29. That’s one week from today at the Win Job Center in Belden.

Employers will be there from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. And, many plan to make on-the-spot hires.

