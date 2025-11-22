Community gathers in Columbus to demand justice in Caledonia teen gun case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A few months after a video from Caledonia showed a white teenager pointing a gun at a Black teen while using racial slurs, community members gathered on the Lowndes County Courthouse lawn Tuesday night to call for justice and unity.

The event was organized by the One Blood Coalition, which says it created the gathering to remind the public that the case is not resolved and that the victim’s family still needs support.

According to the teen’s mother, the suspect now faces upgraded charges, but she says authorities have not been able to serve the warrant “The only thing I know is that his charges have been upgraded, and they’re waiting to serve him,” she said. “But from my understanding, nobody knows where he is. She says her son is still wrestling with the trauma of the incident and has changed since the video was recorded. “He has withdrawn a lot. He’s not as joyful or friendly as he used to be… he seems a lot more serious now,” she said.

One Blood Coalition organizers say their goal is to bring people together across racial and community lines while keeping the spotlight on justice. Organizer Lendy Bartlett says the moment demands more than anger—it demands unity “We’re here to support this family… to bring unity, to bring justice, and to show that people from all backgrounds can stand together when something is wrong,” Bartlett said.

He says the coalition formed shortly after the video went public and has remained involved even as public attention has faded.

Coalition member Mike Wells says the group’s mission is rooted in faith “We come from a biblical-based perspective—bringing love and justice at the same time,” Wells said. “We’re just looking for unity and justice.” The victim’s mother says that while some early support dropped off over time, the turnout at the courthouse and the coalition’s continued check-ins have meant a great deal to her family “At first a lot of people reached out… but once things died down, so did some of that support. So everyone who’s here today—we greatly appreciate them,” she said “Ever since August, [Bartlett] has kept in touch. Anything we needed, he tried to help with.” As the family waits for law enforcement to locate the suspect and serve the upgraded charges, they say gatherings like this one give them renewed hope that justice will come.