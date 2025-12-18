Community holds Angel Tree Distribution at Tupelo Furniture Market

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – It was a busy morning at the Tupelo Furniture Market as Angel Tree gifts were handed out.

Cars lined up for the drive-through distribution day. The line started with a sign-in spot, where families would check in, then volunteers brought the pre-sorted gifts out to the vehicles.

This year, more than 500 children were served through the Angel Tree outreach, and Tupelo Salvation Army Captain Shelika Chisolm says it all makes a huge difference to many families and their kids.

“It is important because there are lots of low-income families who would not have toys for their kids for Christmas if we didn’t have donors who donated toys for them every year, so we really appreciate that,” said Chisolm.

The Tupelo Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary coordinates the Angel Tree gift distribution day.

