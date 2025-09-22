Community holds vigil for Demartravion “Trey” Reed

GRENADA, Miss. (WCBI) – Family and friends came together in Grenada to keep the memory of a Delta State University student alive.

Candles were lit, and balloons were released into the air to honor the life of Demartravion “Trey” Reed

The 21-year-old was found hanging to death from a tree on Delta State University’s campus in Cleveland on Monday morning, at around 7:00.

His death was ruled a suicide by the Mississippi State Medical Examiner’s Office.

Trey Reed’s aunt Alexis Reed said this was all to make sure the life and legacy of her nephew are not forgotten.

“We wanted everyone here in Grenada, which was his hometown, to come together to show love, and to let people know what we have not forgotten Trey, and that we are still fighting for Trey.” said Alexis Reed, Trey Reed’s Aunt. “I want them to take that candlelight and the balloon release and see that Trey was well loved by family and friends, and by the church community.”

The candle lighting and balloon release were held on the football field at Grenada High School, which is where Trey Reed graduated from in 2023.

Reed was a Freshman at Delta State majoring in computer science.

His family is also seeking an independent autopsy.

