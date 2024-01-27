Community hosts balloon release in memory of Gabe Tipton

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Balloons filled the sky in Hamilton as dozens of people came together to celebrate the life of 22-year-old Gabe Tipton.

Family and friends gathered during this difficult time to speak about Tipton’s impact on their lives and shared scriptures of their faith.

One speaker even mentioned putting an end to gun violence.

Tipton was killed in a shooting incident nearly a week ago after a night out in Starkville.

Since Tipton’s death, the community has rallied and raised over $4,000 through a GoFundMe account.

