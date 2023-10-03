Community members can help fight crime with technology

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Crime is ever present in today’s society, but technology is evolving with the times. Police are recommending people use technology to prevent crime before it happens.

Phones are doubling up as police scanners and security camera monitors.

“We’re being reactive. The community itself can be proactive,” said West Point Police Chief Avery Cook.

Cook said a lot of crime is preventable.

But people are fearful of their names becoming intertwined with the case.

“A lot of times citizens don’t want to be involved because they don’t want to get no retaliation. If they see something strange or they see a vehicle they are not used to seeing there or they see activity that doesn’t normally go on in that neighborhood, call us and we’ll come out,” said Cook.

He said you can still help fight crime without directly calling into the station if privacy is a concern.

“A lot of times, we use technology like the ring cameras, the cameras that people on their homes, and things like that. That way they can stay anonymous. They don’t have to give no name or they don’t have to appear in court or anything like that,” said Cook.

If someone doesn’t have home security cameras, there are still other ways they can use technology to take a bite out of crime.

There are apps available on the app store that range from providing information on sex offenders’ locations and neighborhood watch groups to police scanners.

The Citizen app is one of those tools that adds a sense of security when keeping an eye out in your area.

Some apps even show names and addresses of criminals and real-time crime taking place.

“There are all kinds of technology out there to help you and your community. So if you download those apps, you can be more vigilant in watching those people, seeing their activities, and then reporting negative things that you see going on in your community,” said Cook.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter