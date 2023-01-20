Community members dedicate food pantry to late former city councilman

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Another donation pantry has been unveiled in the city of Columbus, this time in memory of a former city councilman.

Fred Stewart Jr. represented the people of Ward 4 on the City Council.

Community members along with Fred Stewart’s friends, family, and his widow attended the ceremony that honored the former councilman in “Memphis Town”.

Stewart’s long-time wife and widow, Frances Stewart, said the donation pantry perfectly represents Fred’s charitable legacy.

“Fred was a city councilman for 15 years. He always liked giving back to the community. He always worked to keep this community beautiful. So, my youngest daughter thought we should do something in his honor,” said Frances Stewart.

Frances Stewart sent her thanks to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Fire Station 4 for making the ceremony possible.

Former Councilman Stewart died in January 2022.

He was 84 years old.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter