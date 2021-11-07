Community members hold annual veterans day parade in Columbus

Honoring those that fought for us

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Honoring those that fought for us. That was the message in Columbus as the city held its annual Veterans Day parade.

The committee wasn’t able to hold the parade in 2020 due to the pandemic but was cleared to do so this year. The parade started at the police department and ended at the courthouse where a short ceremony was conducted. Officials were thankful to have been able to honor active members and those we lost.

“For me and the community, it just means a lot because it’s our way of honoring our veterans that signed that blank check at one point and time in their lives and some made the ultimate sacrifice once they signed that blank check, but we are here today to honor the ones that only signed that blank check and gave the ultimate sacrifice but the ones that have served in all of the wars,” said parade coordinator Mattie Quick.

Quick said she hoped that the entire community will join in and help support our current and fallen heroes in 2022.