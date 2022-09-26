Community members need to be cautious when helping people in the area

WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – Last week a woman was stabbed after trying to help a teen she thought was in trouble.

Now people are asking, who can you trust?

Southern Hospitality is ingrained in many of us, and when you see a person that is asking for assistance sometimes it is hard to say no.

Before you ask how you can help, you should ask a couple of safety questions when talking to a stranger.

Last week in West Point, two women found a teenage girl begging for help in their neighborhood.

One of the women invited her into her home.

When they tried to take the teen to a safer place where she could get help, the girl stabbed one of the women, jumped out of the car, and ran away.

The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital, treated, and is expected to be ok.

West Point Assistant Police Chief Kennedy Meaders says he has seen crimes like this before.

“I have seen situations where people are very kind to people and some people take advantage of those people. You just got to be careful about who you allow into your home and if you are not sure about this person just lock the doors and call 9-1-1,” said Meaders.

Meaders says there is nothing wrong with helping just do not forget that your safety should be your number one priority.

“It’s not wrong at all. With southern hospitality, we believe that down south but in these days and times, you just got to be careful who you allow into your house. You got to be careful when you are out walking. You got to be careful when you are out at restaurants. Whatever the situation is you just got to be aware of your surroundings and the people that you are seeing when doing these things,” said Meaders.

If they ask for your help, Meaders says it is not a bad idea to ask them a few questions too.

“If that person comes to your house you can still have those doors locked and talk to that person behind the locked door and ask ‘why are you out here? what’s your name?’ get some information from that individual before you allow them into your house,” said Meaders.

And age is no indicator of innocence. No matter how young or old the person is, you should still be careful.

“Whether it’s a child. Whether it’s an adult. You still have to be careful who you allow into your home or who you are trying to help,” said Meaders.

Meadors also says if you do find someone that needs help and they do not want the police involved; that should be a red flag.

If you feel that you or others may be in danger, dial 911 emergency services immediately.

