Community members spreads awareness for children in need

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Community members showed some awareness to support children in need.

With June being Children’s Awareness Month, Temeka Jefferson and others hosted an event at the Columbus Lock and Dam.

Attendees were open to having free refreshments, face painting, and games during the event.

Blue and Green were themes for the event to represent awareness of child abuse and child mental health.

Jefferson said it’s also their mission to pass along helpful information at the event for those in need.

Attendees said they enjoy the positive environment shown at the event.

“It’s good to look around and see all the children smiling and having a good time, and everybody just enjoying their selves,” Jaylon Lewis said. “Because I just mean you know, how much you’ve got to come with other families. Like that’s a lot of families that are dealing with and have children that have autism, you know what I’m saying. It is good to see the light and go on their love and let everybody know, no matter what they have going on.”

“To continue to raise awareness, this was statewide. I had people come from Alabama, I had people attend from Tennessee, so just continue to pass awareness,” Temeka Jefferson said. “Let everybody know that you have a friend, you are not in this alone.”

