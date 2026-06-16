Community monument honoring Lowndes Co. African-African Americans vandalized in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A community monument honoring Lowndes County African-African Americans has been vandalized.

Around 35 pieces of brick were ripped and broken from the monument with the names of residents, alive and deceased.

The 22-year-old memorial is located outside of Sim Scott Community Center.

It was created by the organization, Juneteenth-Columbus, formerly known as the Afro-American Culture Organization, on Juneteenth 2004.

Leaders say they noticed the monument was damaged when they visited the community center this week, preparing for the city’s Juneteenth Festival.

“As we approach June 19, 2026, the dynamics are changing. It just hurts my heart, and I think it’s just a taint on our community. I have no idea who would do something like this,” said Leroy Brooks, Juneteenth-Columbus coordinator.

“To come to this area today and to see what I see today is very saddened to me. It makes me very sad to know that people worked hard to get this monument placed here… you had to go through difficult things just to get this monument at Sim Scott,” said Cindy Lawrence, Juneteenth-Columbus president.

Columbus Police are investigating the case.

We will keep you updated as more details become available.

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