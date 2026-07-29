More than just books: Reform library hosts Free Food Giveaway

REFORM, Ala. (WCBI) – Whether you’re just starting kindergarten or welcoming your first grandchild, the Reform Public Library says they have a service for you.

On Wednesday, July 29, the library hosted a Free Food Giveaway in partnership with a Pickens County ministry.

“This is a great thing… we got our bags, we ready,” said Reform resident Mary Pryor.

Reform residents like Mary Pryor started lining up at the town’s library early on Wednesday for the giveaway.

The Reform Public Library partnered with Rosetta Minor, founder of Engaging Our Community Outreach Ministry (EOCO), for the event.

“It inspires us to give back to the community because the economy is suffering so much. Any good deed that we can give to our patrons and people in and around Pickens County, it’s just a real good blessing,” said Reform Public Library Director Valerie Abrams.

Library leaders said the food giveaway is a part of a bigger vision they have for the community — meeting more than just the literary needs of the residents.

“The library is a pillar of the community. You can come here to get different services. We offer different services, and you can volunteer. We welcome volunteers,” said Reform Public Library Board Chair Rita Washington.

Pryor experiences the library’s benefits firsthand.

She said it also helps foster community among the county’s residents.

“You can up here and get on the computer, learn things, look up things, and they’ll assist me in helping me out, so that I can find what I was looking for,” said Pryor.

Cole and EOCO Ministries provided the food for the giveaway.

Residents brought their bags for volunteers to fill with goods.

“We have peaches, we have macaroni, we have rice, we have hams, chicken breast, oatmeal … plates,” said EOCO founder Rosetta Minor.

Some residents arrived four hours early to the Wednesday event.

The Reform Public library and the non-profit served hundreds of residents at the giveaway.

The library is also hosting a “Back-to-School Supplies Giveaway” on Friday at 12:30 pm.

And on Saturday, EOCO is hosting a “Back-to-School Bash” at Aliceville City Park from 1:00 to 5:00 pm.

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