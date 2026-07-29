Dry and sunny Thursday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Thursday will be a pleasant day before rain chances pick back up.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: It is going to be a swampy evening, with lots of humidity. Temperatures will be a little cooler compared to last night. Lows will drop into the middle 70s.

THURSDAY: As some drier air tries moving in from the North, there will be some humidity relief. With a mostly clear sky, it is going to be a very nice day. The front that passed through will be stalled to the South, locking a lot of the moisture along the coast. High temperatures will still be hot in the middle 90s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s.

FRIDAY: The stalled front will slowly shift East and die out. Another system will be moving in from the West. This will bring back the chance for rain as we finish the week and head into the weekend. For Friday, it will be isolated. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s. Low temperatures will be a bit more mild, as increased moisture returns.