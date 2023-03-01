Community raises thousands to support Columbus store owner after arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus store owner was arrested and the community raised thousands of dollars to support him.

He’s known as Mr. John, the owner of United Deli, and Columbus police charged him with simple assault.

Mr. John claimed his security camera alerted him to movement at his second business on Highway 182 early Tuesday morning. He and his wife went to the business and found someone there. This came after several thefts at the business.

The person was held at gunpoint until Columbus police arrived.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers could not determine if the person in the security footage was the same person being held at gunpoint and officers said they smelled alcohol on Mr. John’s breath.

He was later released on bond. The other person was allowed to leave the scene.

We are talking to Mr. John and the people raising money for him tonight on WCBI News at 5 and 6.

