Community rallies together for local pharmacy in Lowndes Co.

fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County community is rallying together for its local pharmacy after suffering from fire damage.

Bulley’s Lodge in Caledonia is hosting its Pills and Grills Pharma-Geddon Fundraiser.

The Butcher Shop will be cooking up and selling burgers, hot dogs, and BBQ plates this Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm. They will also be selling raffle tickets for the chance to win money and prizes from other local businesses.

The proceeds will go towards rebuilding Caledonia Pharmacy after its building caught on fire over the weekend.

Fire Coordinator Jim Robbins told WCBI, the fire appeared to have started on the main counter.

The drug store is the only pharmacy in the town of Caledonia.

For more information on the event or how you can donate, visit our website at wcbi.com.

