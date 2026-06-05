One More Dry Day

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are ending the work week with great weather! Rain returns as we head into the weekend.

FRIDAY: We’re going to have a warm and sunny day. Temperatures will climb into the low-80’s by lunchtime, with afternoon highs in the upper-80’s. Expect plenty of sunshine and a nice breeze.

SATURDAY: As high pressure moves out the area, rain will move in. A few showers are possible during the morning hours, with more scattered rain possible throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the upper-80’s.

SUNDAY: More widespread rain and storms are likely on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms will stick around through the day, with temperatures climbing into the mid-80’s by the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances are sticking around through the work week, with Monday having the highest chance of rain. High temperatures will be in the upper-80’s during the beginning of the week, with highs in the 90’s expected by mid-week.