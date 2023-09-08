Community shows appreciation for first responders with luncheon

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – They’re just a phone call away in times of trouble. Businesses and community organizations in Lowndes County showed their appreciation to first responders.

Dozens of law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS workers, and other emergency personnel attended the annual “Salute to Lowndes Finest” luncheon in Columbus.

The event began 21 years ago after its coordinator visited Ground Zero in New York City days after the 9/11 tragedy.

Mark Smith said seeing first responders put their lives on the line to save others inspired him to organize an event in Columbus to show appreciation to the heroes at home.

“There’s really just not enough we can do for them. You dial 911 and they are there no matter what. They put their lives on the line; they work very hard; they’re underpaid. And we just want to show a little appreciation for them with this event, but also as a fundraiser for our “Salute to Lowndes Finest Recovery Relief” fund,” said Smith.

The relief fund helps support first responders in a time of personal crisis when their salary or insurance doesn’t cover the costs. So far, the group has raised more than $100,000 for the fund.

