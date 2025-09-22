Nettleton athlete making remarkable recovery after injury

Doctors amazed at progress of recovery after injury sustained during practice

NETTLETON, MISS. (WCBI) – Dakota Ragland remembers the exact moment his little brother, Landon Langley, was pitching during a practice of the Magnolia Boys Traveling Baseball team.

“I was standing to the side while he was on the mound, and it happened like that, seconds, he gets hit, he goes down,” Ragland said.

Landon also remembers the pitch, the crack of the bat making contact with the ball, and the next second.

“I was passed out for a couple of seconds. Hunter’s Dad picked me up and took me to the car and to the hospital,” Landon said.

Landon was taken to a Tupelo hospital and quickly transferred to LeBonheur. Langley had multiple fractures to his face, along with a broken jawbone.

“The way they explained, he would not be able to see out of that eye, would have problems with that eye in the future, and possibly have sinus issues the rest of his life,” said Dana Schmidt, Landon’s Mother.

That was August 21st, the day of the accident. Doctors also said it was likely that Landon would need surgery.

Word spread quickly throughout the tight-knit community of Nettleton. Landon’s granddad dad, Gary Monaghan, is the chief of police in the small town. Facebook posts encouraged people to pray, local churches organized prayer chains, and a GoFundMe was set up.

For the first week or so, recovery was slow.

“His eye wouldn’t open, couldn’t open his mouth. We kept going back, went back, seen his surgeon, and they looked at him and said he was healed,” Schmidt said.

There are virtually no signs of the accident that could have cost Landon the sight in his eye. He is back at school and says he is grateful for the support and prayers from the community

“I thank God for getting me through this, everyone praying for me, friends, family, and my church,” Landon said.

“It surprised me, and there is only one who could do it, and that is God. Surprised me how fast he healed,” Schmidt said.

Landon is especially ready for this week. He has been cleared to get back on the field, this Thursday.

Landon will also play for Nettleton’s baseball team this coming season.