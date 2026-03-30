Community-wide bingo/social services at Trotter Convention Center

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Senior citizens in Columbus got to hear about resources available to them while also trying their luck at bingo.

The City of Columbus and Columbus Parks and Recreation hosted its first Community Wide Bingo and Social Services Expo at the Trotter Convention Center.

Ward 4 Councilwoman Lavonne Latham Harris said this is a positive way to bring the community together and help others.

She said it is open to everyone, whether you live in the city or the county.

Vendors also got to share information about services available to senior citizens.

“If I can open up that gap to get them together every 3 months, that will be awesome, and they are getting to fellowship…. I just want everyone to come out and have a good time. This is not about me. It’s about them, the people who are here. I just wanna make them happy, have a good time, and do something positive at least every three months,” said Latham.

Harris said she hopes to hold the event every quarter.

The event lasted from 10 am to noon.

For more information, you can call (662) 327-4935.

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