Community wide yard sale in benefits Monroe Co. Cross of Christ Project

Fundraising is picking up momentum for the cross project in Monroe County

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – If you are looking for bargains on household items, clothes, Christmas decorations or other treasures, you may want to stop by the Hamilton Community Center on Saturday.

The money raised will help build a symbol of hope in Monroe County.

As a steady stream of customers sorted through tables filled with clothes, artwork, dinnerware and other items, volunteers were busy putting more donations on the tables.

Vickie Holman was helping out and also buying necessities for her grandson, who just started college.

“Little things he needs for his apartment, measuring cups, that nature, towels, things like that, been picking up a few things for him, ” Holman said.

The Hamilton Community Center is the site of a three-day, community-wide yard sale. It all benefits the Monroe County Cross of Christ Project.

“The cross to me is dear to my heart. I’ve lost a lot of people in my life and if it wasn’t for the cross and for the good Lord, I wouldn’t be standing on my feet,” said Sandra Vaughan.

Fundraising has been underway to build a 120-foot tall, 64-foot wide aluminum and steel cross on Highway 45 near the Aberdeen exit.

The land was donated and the cost is about $250,000.

Organizers say the cross will not only provide a rest stop for travelers but also hope and healing to many.

“With the cross standing, we know it will be a place of refuge, we will have lots of events there, Bibles people can get free, information on the churches in the area, we want it to stand for the love of Christ,” said Evelyn Thompson, an organizer for the project.

The Community-wide yard sale runs through 5 Saturday evening.

An auction benefiting the Monroe County Cross of Christ Project will take place this fall.