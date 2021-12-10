Companies continue to look at locating in the Golden Triangle

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Companies continue to look at locating in the Golden Triangle but there are challenges to get them here.

Golden Triangle Development LINK CEO Joe Max Higgins says solar projects and acquiring more land led his team through the COVID-19 pandemic.

He expects more solar projects in the near future.

There are larger-scale projects possible at Steel Dynamics and other companies continue to look at the LINK’s mega-site.

Labor and workforce training are challenging to bring new companies to the area.

With some existing manufactures offering pay over 75,000 dollars a year, the area is seeing workers from across the region come here to work.

However, many do not live in the Golden triangle.

“We got people coming from 37 counties to work here. Now, that is not uncommon. 37 counties maybe, but if you go to other job producers up north, to Tupelo, they’ve got a big draw. It’s…we are a place where a lot of these industries employ a lot of people are congregating and so people commute. The thing that is unique to me is, I thought over the years, over the years, I thought they would move here but we have been doing it long enough that most of the people are staying where they are,” said Joe Max Higgins, GTR Link C.E.O.

Higgins spoke at the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce’s annual luncheon today.