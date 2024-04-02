Competition during spring ball has impressed Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin has been impressed with the amount of competition he has seen at spring practices so far. He has a whole new standard for the program coming off last year’s historic campaign.

“There’s a lot of competition,” Kiffin said. “We signed a lot of portal players and that has created a lot of competition at a lot of spots. It’s great to see and our players understand our goal is to be really good and a lot of times in the NFL it means bringing people in and making them uncomfortable. It’s great to be in the second year of a scheme. At this time last year, I felt we were struggling with the new scheme and players so that’s been helpful.”