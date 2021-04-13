Comprehensive Crisis Training Classes offered in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – This week the United Way is partnering with the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and International Council for Help Lines to put on a Comprehensive Crisis Training Class.

The class started Tuesday and runs until April 15.

Each class is from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in Columbus.

The course will cover a range of topics like depression, stress, domestic violence, and suicide among many others.

Each participant will receive 15 hours of community service and a certificate after completion of the training.

“I want our volunteers to gain knowledge on how to help someone who is facing a mental health crisis to provide them with a safety plan, a plan of action, to assist them. Once we hang up the phone, they can have a plan in place to assist them through their mental health crisis that is to identify the problem, to address a problem, and to get the resources to follow up with,” said Katrina Sunivelle, Executive Director of Contact Help Line.

