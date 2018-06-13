Confederate monument request withdrawn in Alabama county

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (AP) – The leader of a group that celebrates the Confederacy is withdrawing a request to erect a monument on a courthouse lawn in north Alabama.

Tim Kent, who leads a chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, says his request to erect a marker at the Colbert County Courthouse for Confederate Brigadier Gen. James Deshler was misconstrued.

The TimesDaily reports that Kent says the group is exploring other options for a marker including Tuscumbia’s Deshler High school, which bears the general’s name.

At least two county commissioners say the school would be a better site for the memorial than the courthouse lawn.

Deshler is buried in Tuscumbia. Kent had the request for a courthouse marker removed from the county commission’s agenda last week before members could vote on it.

