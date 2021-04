LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Preparation for a new site is being done in Friendship Cemetery in Columbus.

The Confederate monument will be moved away from Lowndes County Courthouse in the coming months.

- Advertisement -

Construction started in April near graves of unidentified Confederate soldiers.

Piece by piece, the monument will be dismantled and stored it’s time to be rebuilt.

Lowndes County Board of Supervisors voted last summer to relocate the statue.