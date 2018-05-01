Cong. Kelly Receives ‘Distinguished Citizen’ Award From Yocana Area Council Of BSA

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Mississippi congressman receives an award from the Boy Scouts of America.

The Yocona Area Council presented its “Distinguished Citizen Award” to U S Representative Trent Kelly.

That award is given to someone who exemplifies the scouts code of honor. Congressman Kelly, who also serves as a Brigadier General, accepted the award during a dinner at the Bancorpsouth Conference Center in Tupelo.

Officials say Congressman Kelly is an example of someone who built on the foundation of what he learned as a Boy Scout.

“What this is about is a man who got his Eagle Scout when he was in scouts when he was young, he’s been a civil servant, given back to the community as a city prosecutor , he served in the Guard, two tours in Iraq, he’s come back and become a congressman, also, this year, achieved the rank of Brigadier General, so he’s a general in the Army, pretty impressive stuff,” said Scott Reed, president of the Yocona Area Council.

Congressman Kelly said he is honored to receive the award because of the values represented by the Boy Scouts of America.

Funds from the dinner support scouting activities in 12 counties of Northeast Mississippi.