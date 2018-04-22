Congressman calls for gun control after Waffle House shooting

A U.S. congressman is calling for restricting access to some assault weapons in the wake of a shooting at a Waffle House restaurant in Tennessee on Sunday that left four people dead. Rep. Jim Cooper issued a statement Sunday, calling for restricting “widespread civilian access to military-grade assault weapons.”

The shooting early Sunday at the Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee, killed four and left four others injured. The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said authorities are still searching for 29-year-old Travis Reinking in connection with the incident.

Authorities had characterized the weapon used in the shooting as an “assault-type” rifle.

They also tweeted an image of the weapon they said was used by the gunman.