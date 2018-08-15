Connecticut official says 25 overdoses happened in three-hour span

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — An official in New Haven, Connecticut, said Wednesday there were a total of 25 overdoses over a three-hour span and that some overdoses were “in multiples of 4-6 at a time.”

The city’s 911 center started receiving calls just after 8 a.m. about possible overdoses on the New Haven Green, said Rick Fontana, director of emergency operations for the city. Responding personnel found individuals suffering from “a multitude of signs and symptoms ranging from vomiting, hallucinating, high blood pressure, shallow breathing, semi-conscious and unconscious states,” he said in an email.

“Two individuals had life-threatening symptoms, and the others had non-life-threatening symptoms,” he said.

Fire Chief John Alston Jr. said earlier that victims apparently consumed K2 synthetic marijuana, but investigators will await toxicology test results to confirm that. Synthetic marijuana is plant material sprayed with chemicals that can mimic the high from real marijuana.

Sandy Bogucki, EMS medical director in New Haven, said they heard from people on the green Wednesday morning that whatever was consumed “potentially” contained PCP and that some of the reactions of the patients in the emergency department suggest an opioid was involved.

Officials said the patients were “all different ages” and that anti-overdose drugs given to some victims did not work.

No deaths were reported.

Police told CBS affiliate WFSB that at least one person was arrested on the green and that an unidentified person was given an infraction for selling drugs.