Connor Hujsak walks off Auburn to secure sweep

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State baseball secured its first SEC sweep since 2021, winning both games of the doubleheader against Auburn.

The Bulldogs trailed 3-1 with only three outs remaining in the final game of the series but Connor Hujsak and Bryce Chance led off the inning with back-to-back singles followed by a two-RBI double from Logan Kohler to knot the game at three.

Tyson Hardin sat the Tigers down in order in the top of the eighth. In the bottom half Hujsak came through with a two-out RBI single to walk off Auburn.

In the first game, Mississippi State won 3-1 thanks to a dominant pitching performance from Jurrangelo Cijntje. He threw 6.2 innings, allowing only three hits and one run while striking out five batters.

Mississippi State improves to 10-8 in the SEC. The Bulldogs are back in action on Tuesday at Memphis.