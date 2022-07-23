Consecutive rain chances next weekend bring hope

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Temperatures in the upper 90s lie in wait next week, as mostly dry conditions and sufficient sunshine allow for some substantial warming. A few rain chances during the week, including consecutive opportunities heading into the weekend, offer some possibility of combating drought conditions. SUNDAY: A more typical summer day awaits us Sunday, as highs hit the low 90s in the afternoon. The chances for a few odd showers and thunderstorms exists, but most of us will stay dry. Lows sit in the mid 70s overnight.

NEXT WEEK: A more serious chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms comes into play Monday, limiting the opportunity for our warming trend to start early. Highs get into the mid to upper 90s by Thursday, before back-to-back thunderstorm chances Friday and Saturday cool us down as low as the mid to upper 80s. Lows will remain stable in the low to mid 70s throughout the week.