Contact Helpline finishes training, prepares volunteers to answer calls

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – More and more people are looking for somewhere to turn in crisis and a local nonprofit is filling the need.

The contact helpline is a suicide prevention and mental health resource.

The organization is training more volunteers to answer calls to the crisis hotline.

The line is available 24/7 and volunteers answer the phone, where you text or call.

It is a free service and all of your information is anonymous and confidential.

“The contact helpline is considered the CPR of mental health. You assist someone in their time of need confidentially and anonymously. We keep them safe for now and make sure they’re safe for now and then direct them to more professional services to assist them through their crisis,” said Executive Director Katrina Sunivelle.

“I feel like, it’s very important for youth to answer the crisis line and not just be the ones that are the callers because I feel like it would help the callers to connect with each other because they understand and are in the same age group,” said volunteer Lydia Dent.

If you need to speak with someone about mental health issues or anything you would like to speak about, you can dial 988 at any time of day and they will assess your call.

