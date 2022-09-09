Contact Helpline hosting memory walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Saturday, Contact Helpline is hosting a memory walk to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

The purpose is to remember those impacted by suicide, raise awareness, and focus on treatment efforts.

The 5-k race and memory walk starts at 8 at the Columbus Soccer Complex.

A balloon release will follow to honor those lost to suicide and suicide survivors.

Remember if you need help–you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8.